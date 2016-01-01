Military Helicopter Crash

TEXAS–(12/28/2016) Officials confirmed tonight the death of two people after an Apache helicopter crashed in Texas this afternoon. The chopper going down near El Jardin, close to the Galveston Bay. Police were on the scene, as well as the Coast Guard, searching for the two who were on board at the time of the crash. The chopper was seen upside down with only the wheels above water, as the divers were initially on a rescue mission that later changed to recovery. The investigation of the crash continues tonight.