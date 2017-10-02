Memorial service to be held for Drury swimmer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – (02/10/2017) Drury University will hold a memorial service for Wen “Ariel” Xu on Tuesday, February 14 in Clara Thompson Hall.

The service will be a memorial of Xu’s life and will feature speakers close to Xu- including friends and teammates from both the swimming and diving team that she was apart of.

The 22-year-old international student from Shanghai, China was was taken to the hospital on February 2, after a medical emergency occurred during swim practice. Shortly after being taken to the hospital, Xu was pronounced dead.

University Chaplain Dr. Peter Browning will lead the event, and all are invited to attend.