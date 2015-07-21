McDonald’s manager confirms existence of ‘secret menu’

Have you ever tried to order a McGangBang at McDonald’s? What about a Land Air and Sea?

These legendary secret menu items are real things, according to a McDonald’s manager in Scotland who dished on a Reddit Ask Me Anything when user JoshuaTree posed the question: “Can you confirm the validity of the “Secret Menu”? Also, what is the one item you would recommend customers do not order?”

Reddit user orchidhibiscus—who identified himself as a McDonald’s employee for over three years—confirmed what McDonald’s menu hackers have been discussing for years.

“You can order from the ‘Secret Menu’. Just like with any of our sandwiches, you can add, remove or change ingredients by special request. These are called ‘grill orders’ (i.e. Big Mac no pickle).”

For the uninitiated, a Land, Air and Sea Burger is pretty much the surf and turf Golden Arches style with a Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-O-Fish all slammed together. A McGangBang is a McChicken sandwiched within a double cheeseburger—with Big Mac sauce of course.

These aren’t official McDonald’s creations, said orchidhibiscus. “Order one and the workers might not know it by name (i.e. Land, Air and Sea burger or the McGangBang), but if you explain what it is, and are willing to pay for all the ingredients, it’s just another ‘grill order’ that we can make up.”

Orchidhibiscus was fine with customers who place so called grill orders, but the user did have one piece of advice for McDonald’s customers.

“DON’T order… the grilled chicken. It’s horrible frozen chicken that we defrost and steam and it’s a bit gelatinous.”

We of course wanted to know if there was a secret menu in the U.S. We reached out to McDonald’s U.S. for comment and are waiting to hear back. We’ll let you know.