McDonald’s celebrates launch of two new Big Mac sizes

(01/25/2017) Attention Big Mac lovers, your dreams are about to come true. McDonald’s is giving away ten thousand bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce Thursday at select locations as it celebrates its two new Big Mac sizes.

For those who want a Big Mac but don’t want to overload on calories, McDonald’s is now offering the “Mac Junior” which is just a single-patty burger. And for those who are extra hungry and want to over-indulge can order the “Grand Mac” which comes with extra cheese and a larger patty.

To find out if a McDonald’s near you is participating, download the ‘McDonald’s Special Sauce Finder’ iMessage app. If you are not near a participating location, no worries. There will also be a chance to win a bottle by following McDonald’s on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.