As the Reverend Dr. King said, “Remember in the end, we will not remember the words of our enemy’s but the silence of our friends.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day brought many in celebration of his life and what he stood for with peaceful rallies across the city.

Today people from all ages, races, and genders marched from the Mediacom Ice Rink Park to the Gillioz Theater in support of Martin Luther King Day. I talked to a few little girls on what this day means to them.

The step group SWAG has been practicing since last April for today. When asked about Martin Luther King the image of freedom and unity came to mind.

One SWAG member, Veronica Shockley said, “That we can have the right to do anything that we want to do. That he fought for us to have freedom.”

Her mother and coach, Kristi Shockley said, “He fought for the colors to be equal just as the whites were. And to all be one and not go by the color of our skin but just by individuals.”

Today’s march coming days before President- Elect Trump will be sworn into office as our 45th President. And while some have questioned Trump’s legitimacy as a leader, the MSU chorale who performed at the Gillioz today will be performing at the inauguration.

Robert Gibson said, “As we go to that inauguration, that’s our message. To feed love and to take courage and to really invest in each other. Instead of fighting about issues that at the end of the day aren’t going to be important later on in life.”

Gibson’s wife says today is all about strides of change. And when it comes to going to the inauguration she said, “Just focus on the fact that you’re being a part of history and to not focus on the negativity.”

Another said he would do what Dr. King did and focus on the passion and will of others.

“But we have to make sure that our hearts are not just fighting for ourselves but we are fighting for all people,” said Isaiah Bailey.

In light of recent boycotts and riots across the nation, an NAACP member said the time for fighting needs to end.

“We really need to come together, with a mind to work together,” said Christine Peoples.

Trump’s inauguration is in four days.