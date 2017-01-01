Man Stabbed In The Ear By Girlfriend

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.–(01/26/2017) A man is recovering tonight after he was allegedly stabbed in the ear by his girlfriend. The call coming into the Camden County Sheriff’s Office around 12:30 this afternoon. Upon arriving to the house in Linn Creek, Missouri, authorities learned the man’s girlfriend had left the scene. The Highway Patrol was able to locate the 22-year-old girlfriend, who was later taken into custody. The apparent boyfriend, who is 30-years-old, was treated at the scene.