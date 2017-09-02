Man pleads guilty to meth charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (02/09/2017) Thirty-seven-year-old, Michael Ford, will serve at least 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty today in court for possession of meth.

Ford admitted to helping move meth from his house in Springfield to a woman who also lived in town.

The meth had been shipped from California to Ford’s residence, but was intercepted by police after a FedEx employee noted the package as suspicious. The police delivered the package to Ford and arrested him on the scene.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming weeks.