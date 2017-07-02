Man on the run after shooting in Marion County

PEEL, Ark. (2/7/17) – – John Jeanquart is wanted for questioning by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office regarding a shooting that occurred in the Peel area of Marion County at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Jeanquart fled the scene traveling in a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche, which has been found by officials.

Officials are aware that Jeanquart is in possession of at least one firearm. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Jeanquart may be headed to the Springfield, Mo. area or the Kansas City, Mo. area.

He is 54 years old, approximately 5’7’’, and approximately 226 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding Jeanquart’s whereabouts or the incident, they are asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 870 449 4236 or call 911.