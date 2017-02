BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – (02/14/17) Officials arrested a man this morning after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife, and then himself.

61-year-old Tom Turner was booked on a misdemeanor of assault on a family member. The woman, who was able to leave the house, feared for her life as it was believed that her husband was armed with a gun. It took deputies about an hour before convincing Turner to come out of his house, eventually taking him into custody. His court date has been set for March 30.