PEEL, Ark. –(02/10/2017) The Marion County sheriff announced today that a suspect who has been on the loose for several days has been arrested.

John Jeanquart was wanted for questioning after fleeing the scene of a shooting on February 7 in the Peel area of Marion County. Deputies considered the 54-year-old to be armed, dangerous and in possession of at least one firearm- a shotgun.

No further information is being provided at this time.