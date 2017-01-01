Man admits to role in child pornography case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (01/30/2017) Tyler Coons returned to Springfield today and admitted to his role in a child porn case dating back to 2014.

The 25-year-old said he confessed to having sex with a minor and sending several inappropriate messages to girls between the ages of eleven and seventeen. The investigation began when the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the father of a young girl in June of 2014.

In early July, Officials executed a search warrant on Coons residence and encountered him with a 17-year-old minor with whom he admitted to being sexually active with.

Coons is subject to a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years under federal statutes but could spend up to fifty years in prison without parole.