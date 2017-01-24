Lyft set to launch in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (01/24/2017) Just a couple of months ago, we introduced Uber to Springfield, but now they have some competition. Lyft is launching here in the Ozarks this week.

Riders will soon be able to get an affordable ride in Springfield starting January 26 at noon. Lyft is similar to Uber in the way that it makes it easy for riders to get a driver. If you need a ride, simply download the app and click request. Once your ride is over, you can even pay and rate your driver through your phone.

Lyft is the fastest growing ride-share company in the United States and has operated in more than 200 cities. Springfield will soon be the only city in Missouri where Lyft currently operates. The decision to come to Springfield was made final after the Springfield City Council passed an ordinance encouraging consumer choice and innovation.

Over the past years, cities where Lyft is active have experienced not only a decrease in the amount of DWI arrests, but also a staggering increase in economic activity. The Land Econ Group predicts Lyft’s economic benefit in Missouri to be over $50 million.

In celebration of the new launch, new passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to recieve a $5 discount off their first ride.

If you’re interested in becoming a Lyft driver or want to learn more, visit Lyft’s website for all the details.