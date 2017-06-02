Local Union Respond to Right to Work

Springfield, MO.- 2/6/17

Teamsters 245, a local union which represents blue collar and professional workers in both the private and public sector, says that Right to Work is bad news for the state and the workers they represent.

“It wont happen immediately, it will be over a period of time. Workers will make less, they’ll have less healthcare, they’ll have less pensions, there will be lower safety standards on the job because unions won’t be as strong at the bargaining table.”

Just hours after Governor Greitens signed the law, the Missouri NAACP and AFL-CIO filed a referendum petition, hoping to freeze the law.

“Workers in the state of Missouri, I don’t believe, are going to take the signing of this bill to be the final word.”

Even though Governor Greitens signed the Right to Work legislation today, it doesn’t go into effect until August, and maybe even later for some unions. But Teamster says they already have a plan in place to hopefully reverse that decision.

“There will be a petition process that will start. Workers and their families, and people that agree with that will be able to sign those petitions to put on the ballot.”

As of now, there are two measures that could halt Right to Work. The first, being the petition that needs several hundred thousand signatures before August 28th. The second measure doesn’t happen until next May, which includes proposing a Constitutional change. This will also need many signatures, but in the end, it’s all up to the petitioners and voters.