Local Student Selected to Play at Carnegie Hall

Springfield, MO.- 1/31/17

Most teenagers dream of getting a car on their sixteenth birthday, but Alyssa Wolfe chose an oboe instead.

“I realized i like it” she says.

David Wolfe, Alyssa’s father says he can still remember her testing out the instruments when she was young. “I can still remember her being in that gym at Pershing middle school running around, trying different instruments trying to squeak out a sound here, squeak out a sound there”.

Fast forward to today, after countless hours of practice, and one solid audition, when Alyssa is now preparing to head to Carnegie Hall in New York City to play with the some of the most talented musicians in the world for the high school honors instrumental performance.

Alyssa says, “I hear its the place to go play, and go its and so its an honor to play there while i’m still in high school”.

More than 18,000 higher schoolers around the world auditioned for the chance to appear on Carnegie stage, and very few succeed.

“I didn’t really expect that i would make it, i just auditioned because why not and then when i found out, it was definitely a big surprise” she added.

A full orchestra will accompany Alyssa along with master conductors playing roughly thirty minutes of music that she’s spent hours preparing for.

“It will definitely be a once in a lifetime thing”.

Alyssa plans on pursuing her music career in college, but for now, shes off to the big leagues.