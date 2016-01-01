Local Organizations Receive $900,000 Grant To Help the Homeless

Springfield, MO.- 12/22/16

Nine hundred and one thousand dollars, now headed directly towards the homeless in our community funding eight different organizations in Greene, Christian, and Webster counties.

“It really is a great win for our community” says Michelle Garand, of Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

On an average night, Springfield is seeing more than a thousand individuals in the shelters, and living on the streets. The grant will provide critical support to the agencies that help provide shelter, and create permanent homes. And while nine hundred thousand dollar seems like a lot to one person, spread amongst the vast homeless population needing assistance, its just a drop in the bucket.

Garand continued, “It is obviously something we have grown to depend on greatly”.

But the outlook on homelessness in our community has been improving, and government agencies are now spending large amounts of money on permanent housing, specifically for the homeless.

“Its making a real impact on some of the target populations, so our veteran homeless numbers are down, some of our youth numbers are lowering” says Garand.

In January, an annual count of the homeless population will give us an idea of how much we’ve improved over the past year. Now, our local continuum of care agencies are always looking for support, whether that’s through food or monetary donations, especially during the holiday season, where they see an increase in the amount of homeless who come to the shelters.