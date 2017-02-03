Local Men Join Fight Against ISIS

Springfield, MO.- 2/3/17

We hear every day about the war on terror in the Middle East. But two local business owners are actually helping soldiers fight on the front lines in Iraq against ISIL.

Veteran Tim Hayes and Dr. Todd Pierson are heading back into one of the world’s most unsettled regions: Mosul, Iraq.

“We were behind a giant big sandbag wall that extended as far as the eye could see. On the other side was ISIS”

The two local men are working in Iraq with the “Free Burma Rangers”, a group that assists in delivering food, medical supplies, and basic necessities to those in need. In addition, Dr. Pierson will be offering free eye exams and distributing hundreds of pairs of glasses.

“Anything that we can do to alleviate the suffering of the people there, we are open to do.”

“They needed eye care, and that was in June. It was a big success, and so we’re going back to help as the Iraqi military has advanced over there.”

Hayes and Pierson will be leaving again for a week next Saturday, saying they felt compelled to help a suffering refugee group.

“Saw the need was enormous, and that there wasn’t enough coming in for the west.”

“I’m the eye doctor, bringing the equipment and glasses, we’ll bring about a thousand pair of glasses to distribute.”

But, it’s not all smooth sailing for food and medical delivery’s. Fighting frequent breakouts, especially in Mosul, causing chaos among the soldiers and people they’re trying to help is common. Hayes, recalling one day where ISIL opened fire on a food caravan where he was assisting, says IED’s were exploding everywhere.

“I didn’t have my own body armor with me on that particular trip, so an Iraqi soldier gave me his body armor out in the field and insisted that I put it on. He didn’t have any when I put it on.”

Body armor and weapons are a must in areas where ISIL is close.

“And war zones are like that, I mean they’re difficult places to get basic needs to other people because of some of the risk that’s involved.”

But it’s a risk that Hayes and Pierson are willing to take…all for the good of others in a war-torn country. If you would like to donate to help the Free Burma Rangers, you can do so by visiting the site at the link below.

http://www.freeburmarangers.org/