Local Family Welcomes ‘Miracle Baby’

Springfield, MO.- 12/30/16

What started as a normal Christmas eve delivery for Amber Johnson quickly turned into a race against time, when she had an abruption.

“What happens with that is the baby becomes dis-attached from the mother, and so the baby was bleeding out, and they had to do an emergency c-section to get her out” she says.

When baby Ivy was delivered, she had lost almost all of her blood, had no heart beat and was without oxygen for nineteen minutes.

Johnson continued, “I can see the nurses running, and asking for more drugs, oxygen, and things like that”.

Eventually, a heart beat spurred within baby Ivy.

“They brought here in here and they did a cooling protocol, so she was cold for three days” Johnson added.

Now shes in stable condition, and is exceeding expectations.

“Shes met every milestone that they’ve set for her, and shes trucking along”.

Amber and her husband Heath, have had to stop working to devote the time to caring for their child, and will be in the hospital through the new year and into the foreseeable future but they say its all worth it in the end.

Heath Johnson, Ivy’s father says “Its tough times, but we have to be strong for her because shes fighting”.