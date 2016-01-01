Local Car Thefts See Spike During Winter

Springfield, MO.- 12/27/16

Are you one of the many who warms up your car in the morning before heading to work? If so, you may want to rethink doing it.

Chris Laughlin, an officer at the Springfield Police Department says, “Positively correlate that we have an influx of vehicle thefts in the wintertime”.

Every month anywhere from 24 to 42 vehicles are stolen in Springfield thanks to people leaving the keys in the ignition, and the cold weather sees a massive spike in those numbers. This month alone, one hundred and seventy eight car thefts have been reported in Springfield.

Luaghlin continued, “They will steal your vehicle and then use that to commit property crimes, or other thefts”.

Andy Eppard, is now one of those victims as of this morning he had gone for a morning walk around 8:30 after starting his car to warm up, and when he returned around 8:45.

“My car wasn’t there” he says.

Even though the car stealing happened in a nice neighborhood like this one, police say thiefs have no preference when it comes to stealing.

Laughlin added, “Particular side of town or whatever neighborhood they choose that particular day”.

“Never think that it can’t happen to you, because it can” says Eppard.

Police say the easiest way to avoid getting your car stolen is to bear the cold weather, and wait for it to warm on the way to work, or simply, sit in your car while it warms up.

Eppard described his stolen car as a 2001 beige Toyota Camrey with a pinstripe down the rise, and a pastor sticker on the back window. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department.