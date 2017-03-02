Learning to Fail or Failing to Learn?

Branson, MO.- 3/1/16

What would you do if you arrived to a entry level required college English class, and were told by fellow students that you were almost certainly going to fail and what if it ended up being true? Well unfortunately, that’s the reality for many students in the college composition class at college of the Ozarks.

“There’s a difference between challenging a student and flat out failing them” says a student who wishes to remain anonymous.

“I do think that the college should see this as a problem, and i’m not exactly sure why they haven’t” adds Hunter Barton a former College of the Ozarks student.

The college Composition I class at college of the Ozarks is probably one of the best known on campus but its not for its high success rate. In fact, in the admissions criteria, one of the ‘advantages’ is to quote ‘have above average grades, especially in English’

Eric Bolger, the Dean and Vice President of Academic Affairs says, “Students will tell you fairly consistently that its not what they expected because it is a lot harder than high school, and we think that’s a good thing”.

“I remember the first summary i got back in college comp was a 1/20” says Cassidy Ulrich, a former College of the Ozarks Student.

Colten Griffith, another former C of O student says, “ I think the highest grade i ever got was a 71”.

“I failed it my first attempt, and my second attempt i was going to fail it” added Batron.

Cassidy, Gabe, Colten, and Hunter are all former students at college of the Ozarks two were asked to leave due to failing the composition class, and the other two left, before that became a reality.

“I mean, this is a thing at C of O, people know, people leave because of comp” Barton continued.

Griffith added “I know at least five or six of my close friends who have left or been kicked out due to the course”.

Gabriel Holmes, another former C of O student, who was forced to leave due to poor grades in the Composition class says, “Thirty or forty people that i know that was kind of like, oh, that’s just so and so, that i knew who got kicked out”.

“It just asks them after two tries if their not successful, to step out, and evaluate if their ready to come back and be successful” says Bolger.

Pass rates provided by the university show that 46% of students who take the class fail on the first attempt, and 37% fail on the second. Comparatively, Missouri State University has a fail rate of 7.5% in entry level English Classes.

Bolger continued, “Its going to take an investment on their part, which mean they have to go to class, have to visit with their professors, and they have to visit the writing center”.

Which according to many of the students, they did utilize, frequently, and some, to the point where they were spending so much time working on composition, other class grades began to slip.

Several students say the difficulty in the program changed a few years ago, when College of the Ozarks started hearing from local employers that their students needed to be able to write better . Students however, have allegedly tried to address the issue on course evaluations, which they say, they don’t even feel are looked at

“I even wonder if they take our concerns seriously, as far as that course goes” Griffith says.

Others, like Holmes we’re worried for their future at the college stayed quiet. “I feel like a lot of students are afraid to speak out, because they feel they’ll be kicked out for it”

Someone like a former high school honors English student who currently attends College of the Ozarks is scared to voice his opinion, so he remains anonymous.

“I know a lot of people who have gone to College of the Ozarks, so i know how bad it was, but i wasn’t expecting it to be that terrible for me. In the class i was in last semester, we had i think twenty to twenty two kids, and i think six of them passed” he says.

“Its just ridiculous how hard this class is” adds Ulrich.

The college however, says everything they do is for the betterment of their students.

“Our goal is to do everything we can to motivate and encourage our students to be successful” continued Bolger.

Several dozen other students have reached out to me over social media asking for their anonymous voice to be heard.

“When you make a class so hard and give people only two tries, and then if they don’t pass they have to leave, that creates a lot of anger in the student body”

Apparently enough of that anger was felt that, according to several students, college of the Ozarks made what they call a ‘propaganda video which had students who passed composition previously

“The reason we show it is not propaganda, its actually to show them that even though it will be difficult, that they can be successful like these students” Bolger says.

Again, these students I spoke with on camera were just a handful of those that reached out to me asking for their voices to be heard. Dean Bolger adds composition is a tough class, and they’re trying to prepare their students better for the excellent writing and jobs in the workplace. A C- is required to pass the Composition class, which may also lend to the high fail rate. College of the Ozarks is known far and wide as one of the best colleges in the country.

Below is the story of one student who felt especially passionate about the program who was unable to speak on camera.

Let’s start of my story of my experience at College of the Ozarks with a bit of background. My father was an alumni of the college and graduated around 1980 and C of O wasn’t my first pick of colleges from this area. Missouri state was actually my first pick because it had a marching band that I was highly interested in joining but due to the encouragement of my parents and my grandparents, who were donors to the college, I applied and was accepted at College of the Ozarks. It was a vigorous application that included an interview which I passed all without a stress. I started the summer work program to help pay for my room and board, as I would be living on campus, 10 days after my graduation date from high school. The summer work program consists of students working 40 hours a week each week during the summer aside from character camp, (a camp that familiarized freshmen and new students to campus for a week filled with fun adventures and volunteer work) and the first and last week of summer for work weeks that current attending students were required to work due to help pay for their tuition. I finally received my class schedule and was assigned 15 hours of class time along side my contractual agreement of 15 hours a week to pay for my tuition. I decided to add a music class as it was not a part of my schedule, however it was my major, which then allotted to a total of 18 hours of schooling. I previously had worked for the Keeter Center as a banquet server and would continue in this job setting that fall. My first semester was not easy, as is expected for any freshman, but especially so since I was allowed to have 18 credit hours. On top of that 18 credit hours however, my 15 hours that were required by the school turned into 35-40 hours a week at the Keeter Center. Why did they require so many hours of me? Mainly because they planned too many events with the lack of students that were in the banquet department. Your answer for me then might have to just clock out once my 15 hours for the week had been achieved, well there at College of the Ozarks they have a work grade. Your work grade is based on the work you provide as well as the quality of work. This grade determined where we got to choose to transfer based on how well of a grade we received. You see, not every job on campus was like the Keeter Center in that it over worked you but truly only made you work your required 15 hours no more and no less. This was an issue because if I had decided to leave my work station after my 15 hours had be met, I would then have received a bad work grade which then would have cause for disciplinary action as well as not the chance to be moved to a desired work space. So was I compensated for all those extra hours I spent? To a degree yes, but barely and here’s why. In an email I received from my manager at the KC (Keeter Center) we would only be paid minimum wage after allotting 30 hours. Well you might ask why wasn’t I compensated for the 15 extra that I worked before then? I still ask that question myself. I eventually tried to fix this issue with the overworking and not compensating their students by talking to the Dean of Work, however, magically I wasn’t working that many hours it simply wasn’t in the paperwork. I had heard a rumor that the managers were deleting the excess hours so they wouldn’t get in trouble for working the students too much. I didn’t believe it till I heard it come from the dean himself. Basically, I did not believe that they couldn’t find evidence of the disappearing work hours because just like any computer anything that is deleted isn’t deleted forever. You could look at the actions of the manager and see where they had edited the hours easily. Nobody bothered to or would listen. The college would overwork these poor college students, not compensate them, and then benefit from it. With this in mind, I worked 30-40 hours a week at the KC as well as my 18 credit hours at school. This left little to no time for homework, let alone sleep. My first college composition class I took was under the direction of an English professor who was extremely helpful as well as shared his views on the class. Not only was there a strict limit on words we could use but we had to have our papers perfected by the time we turned them in. There were 18 papers in a semester, 1 was a research paper (8 pages at a minimum), 10 were memoirs, and 7 were essays (4-5 pages long). Thankfully this professor did not require us to write the 10 memoirs and left us with only 8 long papers to write that semester. I did well in the class, even though I would use passive voice which includes words like was, is, be, are, would, could, being, been, am, were, and many others made it quite difficult to change the way people were writing. Let’s not forget that these papers had to be grammatically perfect and correct before turning them in otherwise points would be deducted. We also were not allowed to speak in first person in our papers, which is fine because I know how to write an essay based on third person, but when stating opinions, it was difficult working around those parameters. We also had a 2 page list of words that were called “dead words” these were words that were illegal to use in our papers, which I understood as to encourage descriptive words and to use a thesaurus. My professor only taught this curriculum because he was not the head of the English department. Instead, One teacher (who will remain anonymous) had created this curriculum who was the head of the department and it was required that all students whether they be transfers or not to take this course. With all these work hours and school hours I was able to receive a D in the class, however I did pass the final. Passing the final did not matter because it only counted against you if you failed it. Thinking I had finally made it through that class I continued to make my schedule for the 2015 Spring semester. Until I received an email from the college stating that congratulations on passing your English final however due to the fact you had a D in the class you are not able to move on until you receive at least a C. Weird, this isn’t my major and I passed the final therefore I should be able to move on. I was devastated, basically to the point where I considered dropping out and transferring to my original college of choice MSU. My parents however continued to encourage me to give it one more go and so I did. I tried every way to figure out how I might be able to take this College Composition One class elsewhere but C of O wouldn’t allow it. It was a policy at the school that the semester I failed the class I would have to take it the following semester. They wouldn’t accept any other colleges credits for the class either. So I prepared myself for the next semester and this time I was in a new work station that stuck true to the 15 hours a week schedule and decided to enroll in the head herself of the department’s class. The class was different than my previous professors class because she did expect us to write 18 papers however her only leniency was 2 of those papers we could opt out of or she would drop the 2 lowest grades in the class. I sat in the front of the class, took diligent notes, and attended every class period until my mother was in the hospital. I asked questions in and outside of the classroom. I turned in my first paper and received a 59% on it. It was honestly one of the best one’s I had written in reference to all of her guidelines. I then made an appointment with her to discuss the issues with my paper as she had already approved my thesis statement as well as the outline I based my paper off of. I peered down at my horribly red marked paper and saw that she had said it was an improper thesis statement, even though earlier that week she had approved it. She only accepted appointments or meetings during her office hours which was understandable because those were the hours she was available. However, everyone of those hours interfered with my other classes. So I instead picked the class I was doing the best in, made an appointment during that time and skipped that class so I could discuss the issues of my paper in detail. My appointment was at 10:00am and I had another class at 11:00am, I had 45 minutes to discuss the issues with my old paper as well as my new paper that was due the next week. 10:30 rolls by and she is still in her office with another student. I did not get into her office until 10:40 which she then invited another student to join us who had not made an appointment. I didn’t have time to argue or talk about my old paper but instead only about what I planned on to write in my new one. I was upset that she was so unprofessional and did not take my needs seriously and had the gall to invite a complete stranger to discuss my grade and paper in detail in front of. That was the only time I ever met with her because I knew after that she would be no help to me. My new paper received a similar grade and I then went to the Dean of the College, Dean Bolger, to discuss what I needed to do in order to stay at this college I had worked so hard at to get in as well as stay there. I met with this same dean 8 times. He listed all the things that I needed to do to improve my papers, I did those things. He suggested I seek out help from the Writing center, I did that and still my grades were still F’s. He suggested I started to seek out help from other professors, I did that and it only improved thanks to the help of my Choir director but barely over a D. I even asked Dean Bolger himself for help until finally we were at midterms and there barely was enough points in the semester left to receive a C. He finally lost my respect once he tried to explain to me why this curriculum was in place. He said, “We have this college composition class so that we know our students are adequate enough to attend this college”. Well that meant because I had already failed that he was implying I was inadequate. I was finished, no one was there to help me, the only person who had the nerve to was my choir director Dr. Gerlach who I accredit to saving my self confidence and faith. My other professor couldn’t help me, my parents couldn’t, and obviously the Dean of the college couldn’t either. I ended the year racing against the tide the entire time I had been at C of O. I ended with a GPA of 2.2 the lowest I have ever seen it drop and literally felt inadequate. Deep down I knew I wasn’t because my ACT scores and papers told you otherwise. I received a 24 on my ACT with a 30 in my English category. I felt cheated and lied to about the integrity of this college and so did many of my classmates. I am grateful that I was able to bond with the 42% of students who didn’t make the cut of that class and were expelled after failing it with a D 2 semesters in a row. I did not understand God’s plan at the time but I now know. I now attend Ozarks Technical Community College with a GPA of 3.4 and plan to transfer to MSU with God’s grace. God’s plan was to show me to stand up no matter how hard the tide was hitting against me. No matter how hard College of the Ozarks tried to quiet me down and that it was okay to fail. I wasn’t a failure though, in fact I was a success story because I was able to pick myself up and continue on regardless of what repercussions I faced after leaving C of O. The saddest part about this story isn’t my story but the story of those that were expelled from C of O who couldn’t afford another means of education. C of O was their only chance. Yes they were more than happy to welcome students back after a meeting with the board of the college however that class was still there and had to be taken again regardless if you had failed out of it previously. I’m thankful that someone has finally been able to reach out to someone who can make a difference if not ask the college themselves how to answer for the damage they have done to their previous students.

If you have anything you’d like to share with FOX 5 about the College of the Ozarks College Composition class, you can leave a comment below, or send us an email.