Know Your New Tech

You finally got that brand new phone, computer, or Ipad that you’ve been dreaming about for months

“This is one of our biggest times is geek squad, I’ve got a lot of clients who get these devices for Christmas, and are just wondering what to do with them”

So, lets get you up to speed on what you need you know to keep your information safe

“These days with your smart phone, everything is on it right, so security is a big deal”

To make it even easier, there are apps out there like lastpass that uses one master password to unlock all of your passwords for all of your internet accounts.

“If you can make it specific to yourself, that’s the best way to do it, its extremely crucial”

And while keeping those devices safe is a good idea, maintaining them is even more important. Batteries over time will lose their potency, but through apps like Coconutbattery, you can see just how well your phone is fairing. Deleting old photos and apps will also make your device less sluggish.

As they say, out with the old, in with the new take a look at all your old, unused gadgets that are taking up wasted space, you can sell them to amazon for trade in credit, donate them, or take them to best buy for recycling

“Many of our recycles, the hard drives don’t get recycled, they actually get sent to one of our service centers and the hard drive gets destroyed”