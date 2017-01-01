Search
Jury Indicts Man Accused of Sexual Misconduct

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/19/2017) An update to the story of a missing Springfield teen that turned into a federal investigation involving sexual misconduct.

A Federal Grand Jury indicting 25-year-old, Dominic Keith Pearson, for attempting to entice a 13-year-old to engage in illicit sex. The teenage girl was reported missing from her home back on January 8th, but was found with Pearson at a truck stop in Oak Grove, Missouri, just two days later. Court documents say both Pearson and the girl had luggage with them at the truck stop when authorities discovered them.

