Jerry Sandusky’s son arrested on child sex charges

(2/13/2017)- An adopted son of Jerry Sandusky faces multiple charges of sex crimes involving children, court papers revealed Monday, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant football coach was himself first arrested in a case that sent shock waves across the university and NCAA.

Jeffrey S. Sandusky, 41, faced 14 charges including statutory sexual assault, Fox 29 reported.

State police accused him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos, according to WTAJ. It reported the investigation began in November 2016.

The online court docket showed that Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He’s currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His defense lawyer, Lance Marshall, declined to comment on the allegations. Marshall said the charges were statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts each of photographing or depicting sexual acts, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys. A five-year investigation that ended in 2016 found that 45 people claimed they were victims of the assistant coach, who worked for the team for 32 years.

Jeffery is one of Jerry Sandusky’s six adopted children.

The state Corrections Department said that because of the charges, Jeffrey Sandusky was suspended without pay Monday from employment as a corrections officer at Rockview State Prison, near State College. He had been hired in August 2015.