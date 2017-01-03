About – Janelle Brandom

Janelle Brandom joined the FOX 5 team in April, 2015, as the Anchor for FOX 5 news at 9pm.

Janelle previously worked at KNOE 8 News as a Reporter/ MMJ. On a daily basis she would film, edit, and write all of her stories. Whether she was live in the field or live in the studio she wasn’t afraid of the camera.

Janelle graduated in May, 2014, from Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication.

While attending ASU for her last year and half of college Janelle interned for the nationally syndicated television show Right This Minute. In her free time you could find her on the soccer field playing for the Sun Devil club soccer team.

From August 2010 to December 2012 she attended Nicholls State University where she played D1 soccer.

Janelle isn’t afraid of meeting news people and embraces new opportunity! Janelle played soccer for 18 years, as a child was a downhill ski racer, loved tennis, swim team, and golf.

In her spare time you can find her practicing yoga, running, and spending time with her friends and family! Janelle is excited about starting the next chapter of her life in Springfield, Missouri!