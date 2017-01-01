Jamaican Olympic team stripped of gold medal

(01/25/2017) Olympic star, Usain Bolt, has been stripped of one his nine gold medals after a teammate was found guilty of doping.

Bolt and the Jamaican team have been stripped of their 4 x 100 meter relay gold medal from the 2008 Bejing Games. After fighting to clear his name, Nesta Carter, one of the 4 x 100 meter participants, was found guilty on counts of doping violations. Olympic rules state that the entire relay team can be disqualified and stripped of their medals if one runner fails a doping test.

Bolt and Carter will both keep their gold medals from Jamaica’s relay win at the 2012 London Games.