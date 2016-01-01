I POUR LIFE Celebrates Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- – Many organizations in town are beginning to celebrate Christmas with loved ones. Earlier this evening I POUR LIFE held their first annual holiday dinner.

I POUR LIFE is a non- profit organization that works with at risk young adults on the Ozarks ages 17 to 24. The organization aims to give them a hand up, rather than a hand out by teaching them valuable life skills, while developing their individual talents and strengths. Tonight dozens of I POUR LIFE coaches and staff, Life strength participants, and community supports enjoyed a Christmas meal and received gifts from local donors. The participants say the gifts help them recognize their accomplishments this year… And remind them of how far they’ve come.

