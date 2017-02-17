Independence driver killed in head-on bus crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- (02/17/2017) Officials have confirmed that a wrong way driver is dead after crashing into a school bus on a highway outside of Kansas City.

The bus, carrying the Wellington-Napoleon boys and girls basketball teams, was headed to a game when John M. Gaage of Independence hit the bus head on.

The vehicle careened into the median, and the 32-year-old was killed on the spot.

Officials say two students were treated at the scene and the bus driver was taken to a local hospital for injuries.