Some Immigrants In Springfield Fear Deportation

Across the country people are being deported. This comes within the first 100 days of Donald Trump as President. Saying “we need to keep evil out of our country, the country needs strong borders,” and that homeland security is basically not doing their job.

And the scare of being deported is hitting close to home. Reports of 26 people were arrested in Kansas City and two in Monett by ICE.

The governmental body says they target people who have entered the country illegally and committed crimes.

But, what about Springfield? Even immigrants with green cards are worried.

“Today I got a phone call from a lady going to Brazil and she’s married to an American. But, she didn’t know whether to go or if she could even come back,” says president of Grupo Latinoamericano Yolanda Lorge.

Last week, A Day Without Immigrants had many in Springfield partaking in the closure of their businesses.

Some local immigrants, now, fear an immigration clean-up could come our way.

“Whether they’re coming or not, I mean anything can happen,” says Lorge.

There are about 250,000 documented immigrants here in Missouri and in 2012, Newsmax accounted for 65,000 illegal immigrants just in Missouri, alone.

At Grupo Latinoamericano, they serve the Latin, Hispanic, and North American folks to come together as a society. But, some fear their time could be up.

Lorge says, “So people don’t feel very secure anymore. And many are trying to get their citizenship because it is really permanent.”

But encouraging a community that everything will be okay is difficult. Lorge just says know your rights and responsibilities.