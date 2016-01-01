Immigrant Claims to be Target of Insults

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — (12/22/16) Imagine moving from one country to another in search of a better life. That’s exactly what one woman did, along with her children, moving from Mexico.

Maria, as she’s asked to be identified, has been living in Springfield for 25 years. She says she’s never felt like the target of insults until recently.

The story doesn’t begin there, though.

Maria is fluent in Spanish. She is able to understand English very well, but does not speak it as her primary language.

She comes from central Mexico, following her husband initially to Texas and then moving to Missouri. However, tragedy was not far behind. 16 years ago, Maria’s husband died in an accident leaving her and their 10 children without a husband and father.

When asked why Maria decided to move to Springfield, she claims that this is where all of her family lives. According to Maria, Springfield has felt like home for decades however recently, she’s felt more unwelcomed after what she calls a change.

Through the help of a translator Maria says, “…because of the elections and especially since Mr. Trump won, I’ve noticed changes in how people treat me.” Maria continues, “this person, whenever he sees me now, he says stupid Mexican…” or she has even heard another person saying, “we don’t want you here. Go back to your country.”

Maria would not say where she works except that she cleans public spaces where she’s seen all the time. She met Yolanda Lorge, the translator and president of Grupo Latinoamericano, at church.

Lorge’s work with Grupo Latinoamericano involves her assisting immigrants with services once they move to the Ozarks.

“Even after my husband died I always worked for everything and I raised them and I never asked anything of the government,” says Maria. “I never asked for food stamps, I never asked for anything.”

Maria claims that she knows illegal immigrants in the area, but says they have found jobs that many people don’t seem to want. She also says that she’s never before felt singled out like she does now, but hopes that her grandchildren can grow up feeling more accepted.