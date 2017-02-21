Houston hospital locked down after reports of shots fired

(2/21/2017) DEVELOPING- A hospital in Houston was locked down Tuesday after getting reports of shots fired inside, Fox 26 reported.

Houston Police said officers and SWAT teams were responding to shots fired on the second floor of Ben Taub Hospital.

It was unclear whether anybody was hurt. Aerial video showed hospital staffers leading patients out of the building.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office dealt with a previous shooting inside Ben Taub Hospital on the fifth floor on Oct. 5, 2016, when a deputy was forced to shoot a suspect, according to Fox 26.

The suspect in the previous shooting was in HCSO custody for a probation revocation hearing, and was brought to the hospital after complaining about seizures.