Holiday Depression On The Rise In Springfield

For 20-year-old Caitlin Wicks, December is a time for getting out of her college dorm and making trips to the coffee shop. But there are days when she would rather stay in bed.

Wicks is one of the ten million people who suffers from seasonal depression.

She says when cold weather blows in, she notices a change in her attitude.

Wicks says, “Stress on an extreme level, it’s a lot of not having the ambition or drive to do anything except for lay in bed.”

Wicks says the holidays don’t always feel like the most wonderful time of the year.

Holiday depression is on the rise here in Springfield. And one of the aspects of those is suicide. At least that’s what we were taught to think. One doctor says it’s actually a myth.

Paul Thomlinson, a psychologist with Burrell Behavioral Health, says that the amount of suicides really doesn’t go up during the holidays.

“Suicide rates actually go down a little bit during the holidays. And that is primarily because of connection,” says Thomlinson. “It’s because the holidays provide even for folks who aren’t normally prone to connecting. There’s all kinds of opportunities to do so. Almost against your will.”

For Wicks however, seeing the site of holiday decorations doesn’t help.

She says, “When I see Christmas lights I kind of get annoyed because I’m like oh I’m going to have to be around people who are all happy and joyous.”

Theresa Bettmann, the behavioral cognitive therapist at The Ozarks Counseling Center, says there are many reasons why someone could experience holiday depression.

“You’ve got the increased family and expectations and all the things that go with the holidays. This can be a really difficult time of year for people that can’t get together,” says Bettmann. “You’ve got military families that are separated. So there’s all those different factors at play.”

Wicks says all though nothing completely gets rid of the winter blues, “It’s getting better. For sure, being in college and being an adult. It gets better.”