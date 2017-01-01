Harrison officials continue search for husband accused of murder

HARRISON, Ark.- (01/23/2017) Police in Boone County, Arkansas are still looking for a man wanted for murdering his estranged wife. Heaven Bolen, 26, died at a hospital in Springfield just shy of 1o a.m. Monday following an encounter with suspect, Matthew Bolen. Police say they found Heaven lying across the street from her house around 1:30 Sunday, after officials were alerted to a possible shooting.

Efforts are now being focused on finding 36-year-old Matthew Bolen. Harrison police found Matthew’s car about a block down the street from the house and believe he fled the scene in Heaven’s car after shooting her.

Detectives say that the murder weapon appears to be a 9 mm handgun that Matthew had borrowed earlier in the week. Multiple people have also come forward claiming Matthew told them what he did.

The suspect has been charged with capital murder and kidnapping. If you have any information regarding Matthew Bolen’s whereabouts, please call 911.