Harmony House Has A New Location In Springfield

Greene County has the highest domestic violence rate in Missouri.

And at Harmony House they turn too many people away because they don’t have enough room for them.

But as of today, that no longer will be an issue.

“We are officially cutting the ribbon to our brand new shelter and it has been a long time coming. we are just so excited about it,” says executive director Lisa Farmer.

Farmer says, unfortunately, Greene County has a problem with domestic violence.

“We wish we didn’t exist,” says Farmer. “But, unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

She says domestic violence is a learned behavior. And last year, Springfield went up in domestic violence by 200 incidents. Which is at a 5 year high.

“If we don’t break that cycle, those children grow up and they are much more likely to either become an abuser or to choose an abuser,” said Farmer.

And with the new facility being much bigger, the greater chance of making a difference in someones life is possible.

The new facility can house a max of 160 people. But, they only have 90 days to get back on their feet, save enough money, and that way they can start living their lives again.

Harmony House board member Amanda Kastler says the message is simple. Just take Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax for example.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing’s going to get better. It’s not,” quoted Kastler.

Harmony House will open their doors to around 80 existing residents next week all while welcoming those who haven’t sought help yet, with open arms.