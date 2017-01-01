Hailey’s Law introduced to Missouri Legislature

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (01/25/2017) House Bill 697 has formally been introduced to the Missouri Legislature.

The bill is better known as Hailey’s Law. It comes following the tragic story of 10-year-old Hailey Owens of Springfield, who was kidnapped and killed back in February of 2014 by Craig Wood.

Representative Curtis Trent introduced the bill which aims to streamline Missouri’s AMBER Alert System. If passed, the law would give officers across the state the ability to issue an AMBER Alert digitally and require the oversight committee to meet annually to talk about potential improvements to the AMBER Alert System.

The families of both Owens and Wood hope that if this bill is passed, it will help decrease the time it takes to find missing children by making the public aware sooner.