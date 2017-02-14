Greene County steps up seat belt enforcement

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (2/14/17) – -“Click it or Ticket” will officially be enforced in Greene County, Missouri.

“Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

Statewide law enforcement and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering on Feb. 16 for an aggressive “Click it or Ticket” mobilization.

Greene County wants to ensure that motorists are buckling up, in order to save more lives.

20% of motorist in Missouri are still not wearing seat belts, and 63% of occupants killed in crashes are unrestrained.

“We’ll be out there to remind you seat belts CAN-and d0- save lives,” said Sheriff Arnott.

Buckle up and Arrive Alive. For information on Missouri seat belt usage, visit http://www.saveMOlives.com