Greene County Releases Q4 Crime Stats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(02/07/2017) The latest numbers are out from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department showing crime states from the last 3 months in 2016.

Overall, crimes against people is up over 6% while crimes against property dropped by almost 7%. More stats reveal rapes in quarter 4 more than doubled with ten reports in Greene County. Keep in mind, these numbers are for the months of October, November, and December. Stolen vehicle reports, finally, also increased from 29% in 2015 to 45% in the final quarter.