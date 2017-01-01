Governor Greitens Signs Right to Work Law in Springfield Today

Governor Greitens has just signed the Right to Work Law in Missouri. Making us the 28th state to join this law.

However, not everyone is happy.

“You have these cute little catch words like, ‘Right to farm, right to work,’ We have those rights,” says protester Laura Umphenour. “We have the right to work, we have the right to farm.”

Protesters setting up just outside where the governor made the announcement today in Springfield. With some even making their way inside becoming loud while Greitens spoke.

erin kappeler, against right to work laws

“We have seen that it in fact lowers wages across the board and it doesn’t encourage businesses to come to states with right to work. And so it’s, actually, actively harming families, workers, and it’s further destroying the middle class and working people,” says protester Erin Kappeler.

“There are going to be people that don’t agree with us,” says Greitens. And I understand that there is thoughtful disagreement among this issue. But, you know what we can do today? We can clear up any confusion.”

Governor Greitens says the right to work law is simple. He says every worker should have the choice if they want to join a union or not. And if they don’t join, they can’t be forced out of their job.

“With strong conservative leaders, and the power of the people behind us, we have won a great victory today in the fight to bring more jobs to the state of Missouri,” says Greitens.

Also attending today’s signing were those who support the new law.

“People should have the choice whether or not they should pay a union or not when they go and work for a company,” says Samuel Snider. “I don’t think they should be forced.”

One man says he supports the right to work because he’s tired of his low wage job not being able to support his family.

“Ten years, working for a bread winner salary in south west Missouri, while raising two children was very difficult,” said Michael Hope.

Hoping now, this will give him a better job opportunity.

Governor Greitens says by signing this law, Missouri is sending a message that, “Missouri is open for business.”