Governor Eric Greitens Proposes 27.6 Million Dollar Budget for Missouri

Springfield, MO.- 2/2/17

A packed room today as Governor Eric Greitens unveiled Missouri’s 2017 budget, most of which he focused on taking power from the government, and handing it to the people by being transparent and showing where taxpayer money is being spent. Greitens, planning to cut nearly five hundred and seventy six million dollars from the budget this year.

“Its your money, and you should hear directly and clearly how your government attends to use it” he says.

The state’s budget, according to Governor Greitens is broken. He blames lobbyists and insiders for our current financial predicament.

“We discovered that politicians promised people over seven hundred million dollars that we didn’t have in the bank account”.

The governor, now looking to cut and reallocate funds to help balance the budget, a main focus on education.

“Our state spends more money on healthcare than on k-12 education, state universities, community colleges, technical colleges, domestic violence shelters, veterans programs, our entire judicial system, everything we spend on police officers, low income housing and correction system combined”

Twenty five million dollars is slated to be spent between high needs funds and early childhood education. In addition two millions dollars specifically for online school courses that aren’t taught in rural areas, like calculus.

Kevin Patterson, the Ozark School District Superintendent says, “I think our governor understand that if we’re going to have an important and good economy that its our kids that we need to invest in”.

In contrast however, higher education like colleges and universities will be receiving much less money than they expected this year. Governor Greitens, asking for everyone to come to terms with the new budget.

Greitens added, “In the last four years, higher education has had an increase over one hundred million dollars, so i’m confident that this year they can tighten their belts just like the rest of us and get back to basics”

Among other issues addressed, expanding support and funds for domestic assault victims 10 million specifically toward child victims of domestic abuse and the opioid epidemic, with more than 11 million dollars targeted at fighting the issue across the state. The governor continued to say that he is working closely with the trump- pence administration, and for now looks to the future of Missouri.