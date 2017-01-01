Germany Holocaust Day

GERMANY–(01/27/2017) German Parliament commemorated victims of the Nazi Era today, which marked the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The German Chancellor, President, and Ministers were present on what’s now known as World Holocaust Day to remember the millions of those who were “deprived, tortured, and murdered”, as the German President told Parliament and audience members. He talked of the close connection between euthanasia and genocide of European Jews, who were murdered in gas chambers after living in the extremely poor and ghastly camps.