Free Health Screenings Day

(01/13/2017) With losing weight being the number one New Year Resolution for a majority of Americans, two of America’s largest retail stores are doing what they can to help you stick your goals.

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores nationwide will be offering free health screenings this Saturday, January 14th, allowing thousands of Americans to learn critical information about their health and stay the course on their resolutions for the new year.

“It’s all going to be free at Sam’s Club and Walmart and I want to point out too that Sam’s Club will be open to the public not just our members”, stated Walmart Spokesperson Michelle Malashock. “At Walmart as a whole we are committed to being a great resource to the community for both healthier food and health care.”

Last year, the two stores provided nearly half a million free health screenings to people across the country.