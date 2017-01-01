(1/13/2017)- This weekend is the second round of the NFL Playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night. The two teams met earlier in the season, with the Steelers getting the win by a large margin. Sunday’s game is setting up to be a good one. Weather could play a factor, as the game time has already been moved once to avoid any weather delays.
Fox 5 Sports Minute – Weekend of 1/13
