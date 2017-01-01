Foundation for Springfield Public Schools ranks nationally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (01/25/2017) Springfield Public Schools are being recognized nationally following a study involving its foundation.

It’s the first year the Foundation for SPS has been part of a study, but you wouldn’t think so by their rank. Out of 188 foundations, Springfield Public Schools’ Foundation ranked 7th. The foundation has provided more than $17 million to Springfield Public Schools including scholarships for graduating seniors.

Natalie Murdock, the executive director of the foundation, says, “We’re very excited and proud of our community. The honor really belongs the everyone in Springfield because we have a community that is supportive of public education. We have great educators and a great school district. It really speaks to the level of support we have from everyone in Springfield.”

In the last two years, $1.5 million has been given to Springfield Public Schools.