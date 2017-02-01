Former MSU Quarterback Dismissed From Team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(02/01/2017) Former starting Missouri State quarterback, Breck Ruddick, has been dismissed from the university’s football team after a suspension.

The Springfield News-Leader is reporting tonight that the bears coach, Dave Steckel, said Ruddick was released because he broke his contract. The star quarterback was initially suspended after he was accused of animal abuse involving a dog. Ruddick was allowed back on the team as a long as he obeyed his contract that, as it’s been reported, has been broken. No word on exactly what it is that Ruddick was done. The coach saying those details will be released later.