Flu outbreak forces schools to remain closed

CLARKTON, Mo.- (02/08/2017) For the third day in a row, Clarkton School District has canceled classes after another school has reported a flu outbreak on campus.

According to district officials, more than 70 students, along with teachers and staff, are suffering from the flu. Two students are also currently in the hospital fighting to make a full recovery.

You may be suffering from a case of Influenza B if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

-Fever

-Cough

-Sore throat

-Runny or stuffy nose

-Muscle or body aches

-Headaches

-Fatigue

-Vomiting

-Diarrhea

If your child has a fever over 100º, they must be fever free for 24 hours without the assistance of Tylenol or Ibuprofen before returning to school.

Officials say they expect classes to resume on Thursday.