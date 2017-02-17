Fire destroys St. Charles country club

ST. CHARLES, Mo.- (02/17/2017) A massive fire outside of St. Louis destroyed a St. Charles County country club Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the Bogey Hills Country Club when a fire broke out in the back of the building around 11:30 P.M. Fifty firefighters from 14 different agencies were called in to help. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point and no injuries have been reported.

The country club is a family-owned business that has been around since 1962. Several weddings were scheduled to take place at the club, however the country club’s owners said that they are doing everything they can to accommodate the couples.