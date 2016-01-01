Fire Damages Children’s Orchard on East Republic Road

The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of east republic road to find the Children’s Orchard in flames.

The resale market didn’t have anyone in the building at the time, but the structure suffered significantly.

Brian Athen, captain of the Springfield Fire Department says, “All the structure did have smoke damage and then fire damage in the children’s orchard.”

A city ordinance to have sprinklers in a business is in effect in Springfield. However, the shopping area where the fire started was built before the ordinance took place.

Jax and Gabes Pizzeria, next door to the Children’s Orchard, suffered minor structure damage. But, they say they put in sprinklers to keep up with the safety codes and that it’s possible the Children’s Orchard didn’t.

Dena Bappe, the pizzeria owner, says they were a little concerned about the business next door.

“Things just have been a little amiss there lately,” says Bappe.

The mom and pop shop was the only surrounding business to suffer the most damage.

Cecil Baker, fire sprinkler fitter with Local 669, says he helped put in the sprinklers for other businesses and that the Children’s Orchard didn’t have any.

“Yes, I put sprinklers in the other buildings many years ago when they were being built,” says Baker. “I think this one is about the only one in this general facility that didn’t get them.”

The fire marshal did confirm that the business did not have sprinklers.

One way around this ordinance, Baker says, is by being grandfathered in. Which means since the building was built before the ordinance was made, the Children’s Orchard didn’t have to put in any sprinklers.

I reached out to the Children’s Orchard, but the owners couldn’t be reached.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.