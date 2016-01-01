Explosion at fireworks factory kills 32, wounds over 40

TULTEPEC, Mexico — (12/21/16) Investigators in Mexico are looking into the cause of a deadly chain- reaction explosion at a fireworks market outside Mexico City.

32 people are confirmed dead and 46 people are hospitalized. The massive explosion happened just days before Christmas and New Years’ celebrations, where firework sales are at some of their highest. Investigators are now sifting through rubble, looking into what sparked the disaster. This is the third explosion at the same market since 2005.