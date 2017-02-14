Etan Patz’s murderer found guilty nearly 40 years later

NEW YORK- (02/14/2017) Former store clerk, Pedro Hernandez, has been found guilty by a New York state court jury for the murder of Etan Patz. The verdict comes nearly 40 years after the boy’s death.

Pats disappeared from his bus stop back in May of 1979 after Hernandez reportedly lured him to a basement and then killed him.

The 56-year-old confessed to the murder back in 2012, but his lawyers argued that he was mentally ill. The case did go to trial in 2015 but ended in mistrial.

Hernandez lawyers say they may file an appeal.