Escaped sex offender may be headed to Springfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- (02/15/2017) Crime stoppers need your help in finding a wanted sex offender from the St. Louis area.

32-year-old Charles Hurd has fled after being granted parole from prison. Police have received at least one tip, however authorities say he may be in or around the Springfield area. They warn that Hurd is violent and not to go near him.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward leading to his arrest. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS(8477).