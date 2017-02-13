LEBANON, Mo. (2/13/2017)- The Lebanon Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for two Missouri teens. The missing person incident occurred at Lebanon Middle School at 5:00 p.m. on February 10, 2017. Missing are, Trinity Strunk and Shane Sachtleben.

Trinity Strunk left Lebanon, Missouri on Friday, February 10, 2017 to go to Shane Sachtleben’s home in Marshfield, Missouri. On Sunday, February 12, 2017, the two subjects left Marshfield and are possibly travelling to an unknown location in Texas. Both subjects have been seen soliciting for money to travel to Texas.

Trinity Strunk is a white female, age 13, height 5 feet 3 inches, 199 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, wearing a Mockingjay/Hunger Games hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

Shane Sachtleben, a white male, age 15, height 5 feet 10 inches, 150 pounds, blonde hair, fair complexion.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.