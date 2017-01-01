El Dorado Springs Woman Pleads Guilty To Embezzling

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo.–(01/20/2017) An El Dorado Springs woman has plead guilty to embezzling $380,000 from her employer and to filing a false tax return.

47-year-old, Regina Allison, was hired by Allison Tire Company and Allison Oil and Auto Supply in 2003. The businesses were owned, in part, by her ex-husband. Allison, as an employye, allegedly wrote numerous checks to fictitious businesses before being fire in November of 2015. Aside from being ordered to pay the amount stolen back, Allison is also subject to 23 years in federal prison.